Glyndell Presley Honored as MCHS Teacher of the Year

Jefferson County Resident Glyndell B. Presley was selected as the 2017 Teacher of the Year for Madison County High School in Madison.

Presley teaches 12th grade English College Readiness, Advanced Placement English Language and Composition, Journalism and Diversified Cooperative Training/On the Job Training. In addition, she is the adviser of The Silver Lariat, a student-produced news page published on Wednesdays in the Madison County Carrier in cooperation with Greene Publishing.

Presley was honored during the annual Madison County Teacher of the Year banquet held on Thursday, Feb. 2. Student Virginia Gwinn, who nominated Presley as Teacher of the Year, had these words to say of her, “Her determination, much like a can of Red Bull, fixes our own determination to succeed.”

Presley was presented a plaque by Principal Ben Killingsworth.

Related