Going for the gold: Cross Country Tigers do well at Districts, move on to Regionals

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson Somerset Tigers Cross Country team participated in district competitions this past week, with the Tiger Girls qualifying for additional championships at the regional level.

For the first time in Jefferson Somerset history, Jamiya Steen and Vera Peters placed and qualified individually as well. Steen placed 17th and Peters placed 29th.

Regionals take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, and will be held in Lake City.

Tiger teammates attending the District Meet with Coach Harry Jacobs included: Grayson Boyd, Matthew Steen, Luis Jimenez, Tre Scott, Reid Brookins, Norah Peters, Maggie Boyd, Jamiya Steen, Sylvia Peters, Hope Steen, Vera Peters, Faith Steen, Finley Boyd, Heather Boyd and Tracy Peters.