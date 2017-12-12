GOOD NEWS, GREAT JOY

Porch de Salomon (Guatemala) • www.porchdesalomon.org

But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people.” Luke 2:10 NIV

November was a month of great impact for Porch de Salomon and those we serve. We are thankful for our short-term teams, volunteers, and faithful mission partners who helped us approach year’s end in strong fashion.

Many of Guatemala’s indigenous people have heard of the good news/joy-bringing Jesus, but have rarely experienced tangible help, brought in Jesus’ name. That is where Porch comes in! Thanks be to God for positioning us here and for those who provide the resources and money to get it done. Amen.

Please view our complete December newsletter at: http:// porchdesalomon.org/wp-content/uploads/ 2017/12/December-2017-PorchTalk-rev-.pdf

It contains great tax-deductible giving opportunities, to fit every budget, which will help us bring good news and joy in Guatemala. Melanie and I will be stateside December 11 through January 31 and will gladly answer any questions you may have. dlloydmonroe@gmail.com or 850-688-2076.