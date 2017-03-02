Gourmet Classic Salads, Inc. recalls ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to possible listeria contamination

Gourmet Classic Salads, Inc., a Lake Wall, Fla. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,236 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced recently.

The ready-to-eat salad, wrap and snack items were produced and packaged from Jan. 30, 2017 through Feb. 24, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Turkey Pesto on Tomato Basil Wrap.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Steak Fajita on White Wrap.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Pepper Jack Wrap.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Caesar Salad.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chef Salad.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Cobb Salad.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Caesar on Spinach Wrap.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Salad Snacker.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Snacker.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Salad Cup.”

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Pepperoni & Cheese” snack box.

• Clear plastic container containing 1 “Turkey & Havarti Lettuce Wrap.”

• Round black plastic bowl containing 1 “Breakfast Bowl: Italian Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Potato.”

• Round black plastic bowl containing 1 “Southwest Breakfast Bowl.”

• Round black plastic bowl containing 1 “Chicken Tender Bowl.”

• Round black plastic bowl containing 1 “Ziti with Sausage & Cheese”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19276” or “P-19276” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Florida for further distribution.

The problem was discovered when the FDA notified USDA that the firm may have produced USDA-regulated products on dates that FDA food contact surface samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Pete Bellamy with Gourmet Classic Salads, Inc. at 863-223-8625.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren. gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MP Hotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

