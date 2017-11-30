Governor orders flags at half-staff for Hobbs

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Governor Rick Scott earlier this week directed that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Sheriff David Hobbs for his 13-years of distinguished service to the people of Jefferson County.

Hobbs died on Monday, Nov. 27, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital from pneumonia and complications that arose from his cancer medications. He had been battling lung cancer for more than a year.

In his brief statement on Tuesday, Nov. 28, Gov. Scott directed that the United States and State of Florida flags be flown at half-staff at the Jefferson County Courthouse, the Monticello City Hall and the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“Ann and I are saddened by the passing of Sheriff David Hobbs,” the Governor said in a statement. “He dedicated his life to serving our country in the military and the families of Jefferson County as Sheriff. We honor his service and all law-enforcement officers for risking their lives to keep others safe. I have spoken with his wife, Brenda, to let her know that our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time.”

The memorandum from the Governor’s Press Office indicated that the community would be kept abreast of developments in the filling of the Sheriff’s vacancy. By state law, the Governor appoints Hobbs’ replacement on an interim basis.

For the time being, Major Bill Bullock, chief administrative officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, is reported to be in charge of the department.

The visitation for Hobbs is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Beggs Funeral Home, 485 East Dogwood Street, in Monticello. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the First Baptist Church, 325 West Washington Street, in Monticello. Internment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, on the Boston Highway, in Monticello.