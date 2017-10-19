Governor suspends Reams from office

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In a brief emergency meeting on Wednesday evening called specifically to deal with the situation of Clerk of Court Kirk Reams, the Jefferson County Commission approved a letter asking the Governor not to remove Reams from office.

Unbeknownst to the commissioners, however, Gov. Rick Scott an hour earlier had made public his issuance of an executive order suspending Reams for “malfeasance and/or misfeasance in the abuse of his position of public trust through the improper acts” uncovered by an investigation of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

