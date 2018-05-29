Are you a graduate of Howard Academy?

Alumni and staff needed for documentary

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Starting in early June, the Howard Academy Educational & Recreational Council( HAERC) will begin begin recounting the legacy of the historic Howard Academy through a documentary. The film has been made possible through a grant which was received by the council.

This documentary will be shown at HAERC events to show the impact that the school has had on the community through the years and will eventually be featured as a part of the tour through Howard Academy following the completion of restoration programs.

For this documentary to be made a success, however, the HAERC is seeking alumni, administrators and staff of the old Howard Academy to participate in a documentary about the school. If you are one of the above and are interested in participating in this historical documentary, please contact Gladys Roann-Watson at (850) 997-5209 or email howardacademylegacy@gmail.com.