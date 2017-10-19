The grass keeps growing for the School Board

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

That bahia grass - it's like the Energizer Bunny of grasses. It just keeps growing and growing....

It takes mowing and mowing to keep it under control, and it’s a tough grass to cut, especially once it gets really tall.

The mowing aspect has proved a growing problem for the district, and the school board members have been trying to find a way to keep the district's various school properties around the county, particularly the now-empty JES campus, from becoming “an eyesore.” Other than the Jefferson Somerset campus, most of the properties haven't been mowed since August.

Previously, the board had voted to accept the lowest bid for mowing services from Lucius Wade, only to find out at the Oct. 20 meeting that DOE had refused to approve the contract until the state could look it over first. School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu said that the need for mowing services “was not a surprise” to DOE, and information about the need and the bid process had been sent in.

