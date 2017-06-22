Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates its Pastor’s 16th Anniversary

Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 16th anniversary of their pastor, Dr. Melvin Roberts June 25. The celebration will begin on June 25, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Nelson, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church congregation hosting the service. The celebration will continue at 3:00 p.m. with Elder LaNorris McFadden, pastor of Shady Grove #1 Primitive Baptist Church and congregation rendering service. The public is cordially invited to each service. Dinner will be served following service.

Dr. Roberts served at Greater Fellowship as an usher and a deacon until he answered the call into the ministry. He served as the pastor of Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church and assistant pastor to the late Rev. C.C. Curry for many years. When Pastor Curry’s health began to decline and his tenure ended, the congregation selected Dr. Roberts as its pastor. From that time forward the church has grown and made a definitive commitment in continuing to Serve God, Walk by Faith and “Stand Firm on the Word of God.” Dr. Roberts is a distinguished military veteran and a graduate of Florida

A & M University, Florida State University and Bethany Bible College and Theological Seminary.

Dr. Roberts and his lovely wife of 43 years, Mrs. Mary Walker-Roberts have settled into retirement together and spend quality time sharing “honey do” lists. We love our pastor and pray that God will keep him as our shepherd for many more years to come.

