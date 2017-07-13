Gregory Wayne Waldron, 71, of Hickory, NC, passed away, Monday, July 10, 2017 at his residence.

Born September 2, 1945 in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of the late Jesse Calvin Waldron and Berta Wood Waldron.

Greg grew up in Monticello, FL. He graduated in 1963 from Jefferson County High School, attended the University of Florida for a short time before transferring to Miami Dade College for Mortuary Science. After receiving his degree, he was a funeral director in Kissimmee, FL prior to buying Stokes Monument Co. in Orlando, FL and becoming the owner/operator of Kissimmee Monument Co. in Kissimmee, FL.

Greg was a veteran of the U.S. Army. During this time he spent one year as the personal secretary to the commanding General of the U.S. Forces in South Korea. He also was a member of the Orange Blossom Masonic Lodge #80 and the Lions Club both in Kissimmee, FL, and was the past President of the Florida Monument Builders Association.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Abernethy Waldron of the home; son, Gregory Wayne Waldron, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Kissimmee, FL; daughter, Kimberly Waldron Bastedo and husband Michael of Clermont, FL; step-son, Gary Raines and wife Kari of Greensboro, NC; step-daughter, Deidra Johnson and husband Jason of Clinton, TN; grandchildren: Morgan Waldron and fiancé Kyle Moores of Kissimmee, FL, Abby Waldron of Tallahassee, FL, Emma Waldron of Kissimmee, FL; great-granddaughter, Libby Waldron of Kissimmee, FL; step-grandchildren: Ashlee Hileman of Hickory, NC, Brandon Hileman of Connelly Springs, NC, Logan Daugherty of Clinton, TN, Evan Raines of Greensboro, NC, Elijah Raines of Greensboro, NC; brother, Darryle Waldron and wife Nancy of Decatur, AL; niece, Melissa McMahan and husband Mike of Decatur, AL; nephew: Tim Waldron and wife Jennifer of Seattle, WA; and 8 great-nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 in the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church in Hickory with the Rev. Paul Christy officiating. Receiving will be held at 2:30 in the same location.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orange Blossom Masonic Lodge #80, 321 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34741 or First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave., NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Gregory Wayne Waldron, and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

