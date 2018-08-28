Growing Wild at The Arts this Saturday

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson Arts will host the Opening Reception of “Growing Wild”, a Profusion of Wildflowers by Anne Hempel from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 in the Gallery. Hempel is an artist inspired by flower meadows growing wild and free, drenched in color, reminiscent of magical days of youth. Sunshine, warmth, and summertime are felt in her latest paintings. She paints what catches her eye and heart in nature, it could be flowers, birds, trees, fields, water. She applies thick layers of acrylic paint and glazes on wood panels. Every one of her pieces has a story to tell. Light refreshments will be made available on Saturday afternoon, and the artist will be available to talk about her art on display. The exhibit will be on display though the month of September. Regular Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, or you may call (850) 997-3311 for an appointment. Jefferson Arts is located at 575 West Washington Street, with parking in the rear of the building.