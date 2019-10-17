Gwendolyn Diane Jones

Gwendolyn Diane Jones, 60, of Monticello, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Ms. Jones had worked at Simpson Nurseries and as a private-duty healthcare sitter.
Survivors include her sons: John Scurry and Wallace (Juanice) Jones; daughters: Natasha (Reginald) Byrd, Christine and Ernestine Jones; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brothers: James (Beatrice) Walker, Robert and Roosevelt Jones; her sisters: Martha, Dorothy and Janie Jones and Daisy Hatchett; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct.19, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery. A viewing and visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 18, at Greater Fellowship.
Tillman of Monticello is serving the family through this time.

