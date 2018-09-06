Gwendolyn Saffo earns Distinguished EEO Designation

Article Submitted

Gwendolyn D. Saffo received the designation of Senior Certified Affirmative Action Professional (Sr. CAAP) from the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAED) earlier this summer. The requisite experience for this designation must include a minimum of 10 years of verifiable equal employment opportunity (EEO) experience in affirmative action planning, complaint investigation and/or EEO law enforcement.

Of the 10 years of experience, at least five must include affirmative action plan preparation or supervision. The other five may be in equal employment opportunity, complaint investigations, EEO law enforcement (e.g., at a federal, state or local government agency) or Title IX/Section 504 compliance. Additionally, professionals must attend an intensive workshop which include 16 contact hours of training in subjects including equal opportunity law, diversity management and change management essentials.

Founded in 1974, AAAED has four decades of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers. It also promotes understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity and related compliance laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities.

Saffo has served the City of Gainesville in many roles, and she is currently the Affirmative Action Manager and Chief Investigator for the Office of Equal Opportunity.

Congratulations on this distinguished designation and keep up the good work!