Halloween Is Going To Be Scary

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Downtown Monticello Halloween event will take place for two days on West Dogwood Street, in front of Monticello's Old Jail House, on the Friday and Saturday evenings of October 27 and 28, from 6 to 9 p.m.The Downtown Monticello Halloween event will take place for two days on West Dogwood Street, in front of Monticello's Old Jail House, on the Friday and Saturday evenings of October 27 and 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Now, local gossip has it that the Old Jail House is HAUNTED! So, the community is invited to come find out for yourself. If you dare... tours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., with a $5 per person donation. Tour the 'Jail Cells of Horror' on the top floor of the Old Historic Jail and bring a tote along with each little ghost and goblin to collect Halloween goodies and treats outside. Local clubs, churches, businesses, and groups will have booths setup with tricks to play and treats to giveaway. This event is sponsored by Main Street Monticello Florida, with special help from the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department. For more information and to sign up for a booth, contact Faye Pritchett at 850-274-2778. This is also a great time to check out the newly installed 'Old Historic Jail' signage in front of the building.