Halloween tricks and Halloween treats

It is now October, and the time for planning Halloween costumes, decorating our homes in spirited designs and celebrating a night of mischief, magic and spooks is upon us.

The communities of Jefferson County have already planned several events that will be sure to delight and surprise over this year's Halloween season.

To add your church, business or community event, call Ashley Hunter or Debbie Snapp at (850) 997-3568.

Haunted Tales Storytelling – October 18 & 25

You'll want to hold your loved ones tight while listening to several master storytellers recount several ghostly tales from the past and present on the Friday nights of October 18 and 25.

Margaret Kaler will tell scary stories on October 18 and Robin Schulte will send chills up listeners' spines on October 25.

The scary storytelling sessions begin at 7 p.m. on each Friday night, with the groups meeting under the cover of darkness at the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, located at 420 W. Washington St.

For the $15 tickets, listeners will receive a silent auction, complimentary refreshments and an eerie session of storytelling that will be sure to have them glancing over their shoulder throughout the evening. To purchase tickets, call the Chamber of Commerce at (850) 997-5552.

Ghostly Trails Walking Tours – October 19-31

Monticello has a reputation for spooks, ghosts and spirits...and on several Saturday nights leading up to Halloween, residents and visitors will be able to learn more about the haunted sites that are scattered throughout “The Most Haunted Town” of the southern United States.

The Haunted Trails Walking Tour will be taking place on the Saturdays of October 19 and 26 with an additional, especially eerie, walking tour to be conducted on Halloween night.

These 90-minute tours will both begin and end at the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and will cover almost a mile of ground.

Due to the content of the tours, it is not recommended for children under the age of five.

Each Saturday night will include three tours, one starting at 7 p.m., another starting at 7:30 p.m. and the last tour starting at 8 p.m.

To select your tour date and time and purchase tickets, call the Chamber of Commerce at (850) 997-5552.

Roseland Cemetery Tour – October 19

In the dark of the night, underneath an eerie sky, do you dare to walk through one of Monticello's oldest cemeteries?

In a guided tour of Monticello's Roseland Cemetery, where many of the county's Victorian-era residents have been laid to rest, guests will be able to learn about the citizen's whose spirits linger in what has been dubbed “The Most Haunted Town” of the southern United States.

The tour will also allow citizens the opportunity to learn about Victorian funerary art while listening to master storyteller Linda Schuyler Ford bring to life those who have been long dead.

The tour will take place from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Tickets are $15 per person, and as the tour will only include 20 people, advance purchasing is required.

To purchase tickets, call the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 997-5552.

Ghoul's Night Out – October 24

MainStreet Monticello will be presenting an especially eerie girl's (ghouls) night out on the town on Thursday, Oct. 24. The evening will take place in and around the several downtown businesses that will stay open later into the evening while shoppers haunt the streets and stores.

Ladies are invited to dress up in costume and enjoy an evening of shopping discounts, refreshments, prizes and games all while a live DJ spins out spooky tunes and dance music. The evening's spooks will begin a 4:30 p.m., but all buyers beware, shops will begin the shuttering of their doors at 8:30 p.m.

Howlin' Halloween Wolf Creek Trunk or Treat – October 26

The Jefferson Humane Society and Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center will be hosting a howl-worthy Halloween trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Churches, civic groups and businesses are all invited to come out and park their vehicles at the shelter's massive lawn for this Halloween event. This will be a family-friendly event, so be sure to keep that in mind while planning your haunted ride.

Participants are welcome to enjoy the free candy, food and drinks that the event will include.

In addition to stopping for treats at all the trunks, the event will include a best-costume and spookiest car contest – feel free to coordinate a costume with your pet!

This will be Wolf Creek's first-ever Halloween-themed event, so be sure to come out and support Jefferson County's only animal shelter! For more information, contact the shelter at (850) 342-0244. Wolf Creek is located at 2123 E. Washington St.

Trunkin' and Treatin' on the Farm – October 31

Deck your family in your favorite costumes and head out to Aunt Louise's Farm on Halloween Night, Oct. 31, for a trunk-or-treat event.

This family-friendly event will include food and drinks, a corn maze and trunks filled with candy!

Entry into the farm is $2 per person, and all proceeds are planned to go to the Jefferson County Backpack Buddies program – which is a local ministry that provides weekend meals to food insecure children in the county.

Come out with your friends and family for a fun evening of spooks and spirits while also supporting a wonderful local cause!

Aunt Louise's Farm is located at 8101 Waukeenah Hwy., and can be reached by calling (850) 251-7708.

Fall Festival with a Spooky Twist – October 31

The First Baptist Church of Monticello will be holding their annual fall festival on Thursday, Oct. 31, which will include their trunk-or-treat festivities.

Held on South Olive and West Walnut Streets, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up around 8:30 p.m.

Costumed participants are encouraged! There will be bounce houses, live entertainment, games, prizes and, of course, candy.

Bring your family to this kid-friendly festival and treat excursion and invite your friends!