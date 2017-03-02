Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss



Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc

In celebration of the birthday this week of Dr. Seuss, the students and staff at Creative Moments Learning Center spent the week reading about his adventures.

Monday they read 'I Can Read With My Eyes Shut.' Everybody wore a shirt with writing on it. Tuesday they read 'Green Eggs And Ham.' Everybody wore the color green. On Wednesday, Cat-in-the -Hat came to read with the children. He read 'Wacky Wednesday.' On this day everybody dressed backwards, inside-out, and mismatched.

Thursday was 'The Cat-In-The-Hat' day. Everybody wore their favorite hat. Friday they read 'Fox In Socks.' Everybody wore silly or mismatched socks. What a super-fun week for the students and teachers.

Beloved children's book author Dr. Seuss would have celebrated his 113th birthday on March 2 of this year and he would surely have been proud to see that his works are still relevant as ever, resonating with children and adults of all ages.

Born Theodor Seuss Geisel in 1904, the writer produced more than 60 children's books before his death in 1991.