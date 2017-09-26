Happy to help…. Jefferson K-12 Somerset is shelter from the storm

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Jefferson K-12 Somerset school opened its doors to the community as a storm shelter. As a proud member of the Jefferson County/Monticello community, Jefferson Somerset is committed to serving the citizens of the area. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management directed people to Jefferson Somerset for shelter. Over 300 people found a safe environment in Somerset, a hot meal and a place to rest.

The shelter closed Wednesday, September 13, allowing for the school's administration team to get the school ready for classes to start back up again on Monday, September 18.

Many evacuees from other Somerset schools in Florida went to Jefferson Somerset to assist and work at the school, showing the strength of the Somerset network and their dedication to the families of Jefferson County. Two evacuees from Somerset City Arts Conservatory in Homestead, Florida, worked tirelessly in the school's kitchen to feed other evacuees.

Principal Cory Oliver and the faculty and staff of Jefferson K-12 Somerset look forward to welcoming their students back to school to continue their learning adventures.

Jefferson Somerset cafeteria workers do their part

“If it would not have been for Somerset School, the people who showed up (to take shelter) would not have had food to eat right before, during and right after the storm,” said Darrel Johnson, an instructor at Lively Tech, whose wife, Jackie, is the cafeteria manager for the school. A veteran employee, after working 30 years for the Jefferson County School District's food service, Jackie has now begun her first year working with Somerset. She and other cafeteria personnel, along with a couple of Jackie's nieces, all pitched in and helped serve food to residents taking shelter from Irma.

When Darrel arrived at the shelter, he reported that almost the entire Somerset crew, from the principal, to the assistant principal, to instructors and staff, and many, many more, were already on hand, setting up cots, getting people situated as they arrived, and helping to keep them all as comfortable and safe as possible. The school supplied the food and drinks along with many of their employees working to help.

A round of thanks is due to Jefferson Somerset for their part in helping people get through the storm safely.