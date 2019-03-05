Harold Clinton “Clint” Murphy, age 89, passed away March 4, 2019 at the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL. He was a resident of Monticello, Florida for 56 years. Clint was born in Walden, TN, to Mack Murphy and Eliza Wilcox Murphy.

He was a loving husband, father and Papaw. Clint’s loving smile and great stories of the good old days will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his six children. His daughters: Inez Stephens of Dallas, GA; Barbara Mitchell (Mitch) of Vacaville, CA; Shirley Potter (George) of Tallahassee, FL; and Georgia Cosper (Jamie) of Monticello, FL. His sons: Harold Clinton “H.C.” Murphy, Jr. and Roger Murphy (Pam), both of Monticello, FL. He had 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Clint was proceeded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Murphy.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home Monticello Chapel, 485 E. Dogwood St. Visitation will be at noon, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723-1 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL, 32308. Phone (850) 878-5310.

Related