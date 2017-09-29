Haunted Jail House Tour

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

They say Monticello's Old Jail House located on West Dogwood Street is HAUNTED! So, on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, the community is invited to come find out for yourself. If you dare... Tours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. with a $5 per person donation.

Tour the 'Jail Cells of Horror' on the top floor of the Old Historic Jail and bring a tote along with each little ghost and goblin attending to collect Halloween goodies and treats outside.

This event is sponsored by Main Street Monticello Florida, with special help from the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department.

This is also a great time to check out the newly installed 'Old Historic Jail' signage in front of the building.