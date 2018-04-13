Hausherr awarded Firefighter of the Year

Debbie Snapp

Jefferson County Fire Rescue recognized Brian Hausherr as the “2017 Firefighter of the Year” on Saturday, April 17.

Hausherr was born in Switzerland, but his family moved to Sarasota, FL. soon after he was born. He graduated from Riverview High School and earned his EMT Certificate from Sarasota County Technical Institute. He obtained his Firefighter Standards at Nokomis Fire Academy and has been with Jefferson County Fire Rescue since 2009.

When he is not serving the citizens of Jefferson County, he enjoys camping, fishing, kayaking, hiking and other outdoor activities.

“Hausherr is a tremendous asset to the department,” says Deputy Chief Derrick Burrus, “and we are proud to recognize him.”