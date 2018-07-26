Have you registered to vote? Deadline July 30

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Voters are reminded that Monday, July 30, is the last day to register or change political party affiliation for the coming elections.

Votes must also update their registration cards if they've moved since the last election or changed their names.

Elections Supervisor Marty Bishop underscored the point on Wednesday, July 26, noting that early voting for the primary begins as early as Aug. 13.

Voters may register in person at the Office of Elections at 380 West Dogwood Street, pick up the registration form there and mail or bring it back, or call (850) 997-3348 and have the form mailed (it's too late now for the option, however).

Or voters can pick up the form at the WIC or Food Stamp offices, the Division of Driver's License, or the library.

Or they can register online. To get the online voter registration application, visit: registertovoteflorida.gov/en/

Registration/Index. Carefully complete the form and return it in person or by mail to Marty Bishop, Supervisor of Elections, 380 West Washington Street, Monticello, FL, 32344.

The primary is Aug. 28. Early voting begins on Monday, Aug. 13, and runs through Saturday, Aug 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.