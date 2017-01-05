Hay barn fire

Debbie Snapp

An early evening fire, caused by the severe weather earlier in the week kept firefighters busy at a St. Augustine Road site until past 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Officials say the fire resulted from a possible lightening strike to a nearby tree, followed by a possible spark to the barn, which was filled with 40-plus rolls of hay.

The tightly stacked rolls of hay, weighing 400+ pounds each, caught fire while the open barn structure was engulfed. Each roll had to be dragged from under the fallen metal roofing and then torn apart and spread out in order to extinguish the burning. It was grueling work for the firefighters, as they had to extinguish each roll individually by hand. Twelve to 20 firefighters, plus volunteers, worked the fire site.

Compounding the problem, the farmland was wet and muddy from the storm, so that the fire trucks and equipment were limited as to how close they could get to the burning structure. In the end, the outbuilding, protective shelter and the rolls of hay were a total loss to property owner Lee Colson.

A neighbor reportedly spotted the flames and called for help, with the call going out to the fire departments in the area at 5:37 p.m. The three fire departments responding to the call were the Jefferson County Fire Department, the Wacissa Volunteer Fire Department, and the Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department.

All told, four brush trucks used about 10,000 gallons of water to combat the fire.