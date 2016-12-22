Head Named CSNF Director

CareerSource North Florida’s Board of Directors has announced Diane Head as CareerSource North Florida’s new Executive Director. She will fill the position being vacated by Sheryl Rehberg, whose retirement will begin January 1, 2017. Rehberg leaves a legacy of collaboration and organizational health. And it is on that foundation Head will continue her service to the the six-county service area of the Board—Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee, and Taylor Counties.

Head is a native of Madison County, graduating from Madison County High School and North Florida Community College. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Business Administration. She also earned her Master’s degree in Public Administration from Valdosta State University. She began her career in workforce development in 2006, having served in several administrative capacities including Project Director overseeing the Targeted populations services, youth services, and business services for the North Florida Region. In 2008, Rehberg hired Head as Public Relations, Special Projects, and Business Services Director and in 2011 as Deputy Director. Head has lead highly productive work units which consistently met and surpassed performance goals. She has also been involved in Economic Development efforts in the local areas CSNF serves as well as the broader region, and is in pursuit of her Certified Economic Development (CEcD) credential issued by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

As Executive Director, Head will represent CSNF on various Boards throughout the area, including multiple Economic Development Organizations, Suwannee River Economic Council, Gateway Early Learning Coalition, and Transportation Boards. She will continue to work closely with the leadership of the local training providers and other important partners in service delivery, including adult education and Vocational Rehabilitation, to develop Career Pathways and build a viable talent pipeline for the current and future businesses in North Florida. Head will also represent the Board at state, regional, and national meetings and councils. Head will continue to oversee the provision of workforce services and the expenditure of funds in the six-county service area for businesses and job seekers through the CSNF Career Centers, Mobile Units, and Business Center.

Related