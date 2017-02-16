Headed to state… Lady Warriors in final four

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

For the first time in school history, the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) are in the final four in the state girls' basketball tournament. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Lady Warriors punched their ticket to Lakeland by defeating Tallavana Christian in the Regional Final game with a 50-13 final score.

The Lady Warriors will now travel to Lakeland for the state finals basketball tournament. The Lady Warriors will face Grandview Prep out of Boca Raton on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the state semi-final game. Tip off for the semi-final game is set for 2 p.m. The game can be seen on-line at http://www. nfhsnetwork.com /events/fhsaa/c20080288a. There is a subscription fee to watch the game; check the web-site for details. The winner of the ACA vs. Grandview semifinal game will face the winner of the Calvary Christian vs. Geneva game in the championship match on Wednesday, Feb. 22.