Health calendar

Mondays/Thursdays/Saturdays/Sundays

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, at the Christ Episcopal Church Annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call (850) 251-0278.

Mondays

Breastfeeding Support Classes at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Jefferson County Heath Department, 1255 West Washington Street. For more information call (850) 342-0170.

Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays

AA meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Lloyd Woman’s Club, Old Lloyd Road. For more information call (850) 251-0278.

Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays

Praise Boogie Morning Exercise Classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Family Life Center, 1590 North Jefferson, in the gym. For more information contact Doris DeMauro Bishop at (850) 591-0085 or doris@praiseboogie.com.

Fourth Mondays

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., a non-profit organization, extends a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Any questions or comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit alzheimersproject.org or call the church at (850) 997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free monthly program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you.

Tuesdays

Flab-To-Fab weight loss support group meets on Tuesday at the Monticello Health & Fitness Center, 760 East Washington Street. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. with guest speakers discussing healthy topics. This support group is free of charge to anyone; donations are accepted. For more information contact Coordinator Chelsey McCoy at (850) 342-0170.

Tuesdays

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for those seeking help. The class is held at the Harvest Christian Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. Contact Marvin Graham, pastor, at (850) 251-0278 for more information.

Third Tuesdays

Tobacco Free Florida Group Meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library. Learn how to develop a successful quit plan. Learn to live without tobacco. Help is free! Call toll-free 1-877-848-6696 or locally at 850-224-1177 or bigbendahec.org to select a program that will benefit you.

First Thursdays

Tobacco Free Florida Group Meeting at 1 p.m. on the first Thursday at the Health Department annex, 1255 West Washington Street. Learn how to develop a successful quit plan. Learn to live without tobacco. Help is free! Call toll-free (1-877) 848-6696 or locally at (850) 224-1177 or bigbendahec.org to select a program that will benefit you.

Fridays

Monticello Jamboree Band performs music for dancing every Friday night at 7 p.m. at 625 South Water Street. Everyone is welcome to come dance, listen to some of the finest music, enjoy doorprizes, soft drinks, snacks, and just enjoy some fun and camaraderie with neighbors and friends. This is a nonprofit charitable event. Donations are accepted. For questions or concerns contact Darlene Aldrich at (850) 556-5218.