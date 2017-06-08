Health Department gets new director

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Health Department, which is largely a function of the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), has a new administrator, Kimberly Allbritton.

Allbritton last week replaced Jennifer Johnson, the administrator here and in Madison County since January 2016 and who has been reassigned to the central office in Tallahassee, where she is overseeing the FDOH’s strategic planning and accreditation process, among other duties.

Allbritton is not altogether new to the administrator position, as she ran the departments here and in Madison County on an interim basis for nearly four years, from 2012 to 2016. Prior to assuming the new position last week, Allbritton served as the operations and management consultant manager for the Department of Health in Jefferson and Madison counties.

The way the administrator appointment process typically works, the FDOH recommends a person for the position and the commission concurs without much discussion, as the FDOH funds the lion’s share of the local operation’s budget.

In this instance, however, Allbritton’s confirmation ran into a bit of unexpected turbulence because of her lack of a master’s degree and some citizens’ alleged desire to the see the position advertised.

Both Commissioners Eugene Hall and J.T. Surles asserted that they had received calls from citizens whom they said were concerned about the lack of advertisement of the position. Commissioner Betsy Barfield, for her part, expressed concern about Allbritton’s lack of a master’s.

Paul Myers, FDOH deputy secretary for county health systems, who recommended Allbritton for the position, defended his choice.

Myers noted that advertising the position was not a requirement. Nor was possession of a master’s a requirement, he said, although it was preferred that candidates have the higher degree. He, however, had discussed the matter with Allbritton and she understood that she had to acquire her master’s within the next two years, he said.

Myers described Allbritton as a good fit for Jefferson County. She was, he said, experienced, engaged in and knew the community, and the community knew her.

“I’ve been doing this for 29 years,” Myers said. “I wouldn’t be putting my reputation on the line if I didn’t think she was a good fit here. We need stability in Jefferson County.”

Allbritton, during her brief comments to the commission, said that she was committed to the community and to getting her master’s. Yes, she had failed to get her master’s previously and she regretted it, she said, responding to the criticism. But she had been interim administrator during a time when the department had been undergoing a difficult transition, a forced staff reduction and accreditation, she said.

Even so, she had managed to complete some of her higher education courses, she said. But the demands of the job along with personal responsibilities had prevented her from completing the program, she said. Which outcome she regretted,.

“I honestly thought the door was closed,” Allbritton said of the opportunity to head the department.

She wouldn’t beg for the job, she said. But if given the opportunity, she would complete her master’s and prove herself, she said.

In the end, the board voted unanimously to approve Allbritton for the position, with the stipulation that she must earn her master’s degree by 2019.

An FSU graduate with a Bachelors of Science in marketing and management, Allbritton has worked for the FDOH since 2008, starting out as a human services program manager with the Health Department in Jefferson and Madison counties.

Prior to joining the FDOH, she worked as a resource compliance specialist for Taylor County High School in Perry and before that she was chief executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison and Taylor counties.