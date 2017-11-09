Healthful Sun

As we approach winter, the days are getting shorter and the nights longer. Excess sun exposure is not as much of a concern during fall and winter. During these months though, it is still important to get an adequate amount of sun. Wearing sunscreen is important although it is not needed 100% of the time. Moderate sun exposure can lead to long lasting health benefits.

When the sun goes down, and you are exposed to darkness, your body will naturally produce melatonin. This hormone is responsible for making you feel tired and putting you to sleep. In order to counter balance the desire to sleep at sunset, exposing yourself to sun throughout the day will help. The sun will help your body produce serotonin. If you are unfamiliar with this hormone, lacking serotonin can lead to depression. Allowing yourself natural UV-B ray exposure can prevent you from unwanted fatigue and can enhance your mood.

When you skin is exposed to the suns rays your body will naturally produce Vitamin D. If you body has the proper amount of vitamin D levels you should have stronger bones, your insulin levels will be managed better, and it helps support your brain function. You won’t feel as tired, you will have more energy and these levels will help prevent a variety of ailments. Vitamin D supplements are available to anyone, although they are not the exact same. These are synthetic and you will not process it the same as the sun. This also includes the vitamin D that is added to the milk we drink. If you are looking for the best source its from the sun.

Everyones skin is different, therefore the amount of sun exposure per person will vary. It is suggested to go outside for about half the amount of time it takes you to a sun burn. The benefits of getting the proper amount of UV rays can improve your overall mood and energy levels. It is a free option to a better mood and a healthier you.

