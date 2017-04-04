Healthy Start Coalition remembering infant loss

The Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison & Taylor Counties would like to announce to the community that 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of providing services to pregnant women and infants in these communities. The primary role of the Coalition is to prevent infant mortality; this is accomplished through comprehensive planning for the maternal and child health needs of the community as well as quality programming.

This year the Coalition is planning a special event to honor the families that have experienced infant loss in these counties. If you or someone you know has experienced an infant loss in the last 25 years, the Coalition would like to extend an invitation to the family to have that child remembered in a special way this fall. Please contact the Coalition for more information at (850) 948-2741.

