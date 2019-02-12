Heart Healthy event on Feb. 21

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, the Florida Department of Health-Jefferson County, personnel will be set-up in the Winn Dixie parking lot, 1245 S. Jefferson Street, in recognition of American Heart Month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free health screenings will be available.

If your organization, church or group is interested in setting up a table during this event, contact Healthiest Weight Florida Liaison Chelsey McCoy, at (850) 342-0170 ext.1230 or (850) 251-2154 as soon as possible.

Participants are responsible for their own tables and chairs. Tents will be provided.

The mission of the Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts by being the healthiest state in the nation.