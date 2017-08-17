Helen F. Williams

Helen Frazier Williams, 78, of Greenville, formerly of Lamont passed on Monday, August 7, 2017. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh M.B. Church, Greenville, with burial in New Zion Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.

A member of Shiloh, she was retired from Martin Electronics.

Survivors include her daughter, Loretta W. Wells; sons, Nathaniel (Deborah), Dwain, Joseph and Taryon (Michelle) Williams; sisters, Ruth F. Bythewood, Ida F. Crim and Olivia F. Sneed; 14 grand and 20 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Joseph predeceased her.

