Helping others

Annual literary/musical fundraiser set for Aug. 5

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In what can almost be considered a summer tradition, if not a veritable institution, Dr. Wesley Scoles this week announced the date for The Hors D'oeuvres for the Brain and Soul, an annual fundraiser that helps finance medical missions to the Amazon and that this year celebrates its 13th iteration.

Sponsored by A Doctor's Heart Inc., and set for Saturday evening, Aug. 5, at the Monticello Opera House, the event typically features a social hour (complete with a cash bar), an assortment of delectable heavy hors d'oeuvres that this year promises many never-before offered delights (served by elegantly attired waiters and waitresses, notwithstanding the casual dress code for guests), and two or so hours of literary and musical entertainment to top it off.

“People will want to show up on time,” says Dr. Scoles, a primary-care physician at Tallahassee Memorial Family Medicine Monticello, founder of A Doctor’s Heart, and the event’s master of ceremonies. “Service starts at 6 p.m. sharp.”Relative to the entertainment, Scoles says it will feature a reading by Pulitzer-prize winning author Robert Olen Butler, whose lifeworks Yale University recently purchased for future scholastic study, plus music from homegrown favorite Michael Purvis, who plans this year to perform a set of Willie Nelson songs.

On related news, Dr. Scoles reports that this year’s trip to the Amazon, undertaken on June 2-13, proved challenging in terms of the elements, but was otherwise productive and rewarding in terms of its accomplishments.

“It had just turned into the dry season from the rainy season, so the Amazon River was higher than normal (it varies 60-80 feet depending on the time of the year), and it was hot, usually 95 degrees during the day and 95 percent humidity, with nighttime lows around 75-78 and very little wind (important, since we sleep outside in hammocks),” Dr. Scoles emailed. “We were on our 65-foot double-decker, traditional Brazilian boat during nights and in-between villages, and we were in the villages during the days.”

All told, Dr. Scoles reports, he, physician assistant Whit Boyd, and the rest of the team visited 13 villages plus made other stops at places that were smaller than villages, seeing more than 2,000 patients altogether.

“We did see malaria this year but no zika,” Dr. Scoles said.

He relates that at one point a man with a just mangled hand flagged the boat and the medical team was able to sew back several of his fingers. The individual had injured his hand when it got caught in a machine that the natives regularly use to press the fluid out of roots that they consume.

The medical team also saw the usual cases of infection gone wild (gangrene), Dr. Scoles said.

“But the biggest issue is still the lack of clean water,” he said. “We have recently adopted these new 28 villages (we went to 13 of them and most of the other villages rowed in to the villages we were at), and we are in the process of getting them clean drinking water with new wells.”

He notes that the money raised from the Aug. 5 fundraiser will go to purchase medicines and other supplies as well as to provide medical and dental care and certain basic amenities to the inhabitants of the many villages that A Doctor’s Heart has adopted in Central and South America.

Each year, teams of laypersons and professionals accompany Dr. Scoles on his medical/charitable excursions to Latin America. Typically, the teams include doctors, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, teachers and even students. Dr. Scoles himself has been making these trips since 2008 with the aim of improving the inhabitants’ lives.

Tickets for the annual Hors D’oeuvres for the Brain and Soul are $40 each. They can be reserved at the Monticello Opera House, Chamber of Commerce or through A Doctor's Heart at 850-894-6234.