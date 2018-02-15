Helping others- what makes Jefferson County great

Sunday afternoon on the way home from church a large tree had fallen across US 90 near South Main blocking both lanes. When I stopped to help clear it, despite the rain, there were several others already doing so. Two men used chain saws to cut it up and the rest of us pulled the pieces to the shoulders. Once we had a lane open, I was able to get traffic moving and within 10 minutes we had the entire road open. It was great to see people helping others and working in such an efficient manner. My thanks to all that helped here.

Paul Henry