Henry Gaines Sr., 64, of Monticello, passed on to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at home surrounded by loved ones on October 7, 2017. A native of Jefferson County, Henry was the fifth of eight children born to the late Hattie Gaines. He was a member of Greater Fellowship M.B. Church and also worshipped at Abundant Life Harvest Center. Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Abundant Life Harvest Center, 1549 Spring Hollow Drive in Monticello.

Hagan and Bradwell Funeral Service , 175 N. Railroad St., Monticello, FL 32344 (850)997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, October 13, 2017 at Hagan and Bradwell Funeral Service.

He leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Jeannette Gaines, two sons; Henry Gaines Jr. and Lester Gaines, three stepsons; Earl S. Rucker, Jeffrey G. Rucker and Christopher Norton, two daughters; Michelle Gaines and Karen Gaines, father; Ernest Snead, three brothers; Joe Gaines, Johnny (Francis) Gaines and Robert Gaines, three sisters; Annette (Mike) Anderson, Paula Saunders and Dessie Jones, 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Hattie Gaines, Siblings; Lee and Allen Gaines.