Herbert Lee Coleman, Sr., 74, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Herbert was a decorated Vietnam Army veteran and a retired carpenter.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley McKeever Coleman; his children: Darryl, Paul and Herbert (Angela) Coleman, Jr. and Malinda Dandy Jackson; siblings: Richard (Pam), Charlie (Jacki), Henry (Shirley), Coleman, Rev. James (Laverne) Mack; Mary Jane Coleman, Viola Detwyler, Pinkie Huggins, Alease Tisdale and Alberta Nixon; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, at Casa Bianca M.B. Church.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with a military burial to follow in Springfield Cemetery.

