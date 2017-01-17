The High Cost of Government Lobbyists

Speaker Richard Corcoran is to be commended for requiring the disclosure of tax dollars spent upon lobbying by local governments and other taxpayer-supported organizations. Each year these government lobbyists lobby the government for more tax money, and as Speaker Corcoran noted, it is a viscous cycle. As of January 11, 2017 the amount pledged for such lobbying by 170 local governments and taxpayer-funded groups exceeds $8 million. It will continue to rise. As a registered lobbyist and advocate for limited government, it's impossible for me to match the funding these government lobbyists receive. As an example, when fighting against red light cameras, I'm often outnumbered 20 to 1. I'm hopeful public pressure will be brought to bear to eliminate this spending.

Paul Henry