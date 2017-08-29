The High Cost of Government Regulations

in Letters to the Editor

Federal regulations are the gift that keep on taking. In my case, in addition to ruining my retirement, they now prevent me from running for office unless I want to be exposed to ID theft. When I tried to open a bank account, even though I’m not a terrorist or money launderer, I am considered one until my papers are in order via document scanning- which makes them susceptible to being hacked. I had the misfortune to relearn this lesson recently when I tried to open a campaign account. Under the modern Republican USA PATRIOT Act (which is hardly patriotic due to the manner in which citizens are treated), banks must “know their customer”, via a “customer identification program”. This is based on federal regulations, which ironically do not require banks to scan or photocopy this information- the federal bank examiner manual even says as much. As with risky home loans “suggested” by the federal Community Reinvestment Act, banks have interpreted this “suggestion” as being a mandate. Now every citizen that opens a bank account has to have their personal ID documents scanned into yet another database. On the plus side, I am batting .500 here, as the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services wanted to do the same thing when I applied for license there recently. Within a week I was able to resolve that with nothing copied.
My experience in ID theft cases taught me the value of not having a scanned copy of your driver license and social security card in a database. Data breaches, notably government data breaches, are all too common. Too many have lost sight of Article 1 Section 23 of the Florida Constitution as well as the 4th Amendment to the US Constitution- the former grants us the right of privacy from government intrusion into our private lives, while the latter in theory gives us the right to be secure in our papers- at least until modern Republicans shredded it in 2001. As President Reagan said just 20 years earlier in his 1981 inauguration address, the government is not the solution to our problem; it is the problem. We continue to move away from one nation under God to one nation under surveillance.

Paul Henry