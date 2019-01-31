Begins in Jefferson County, ends in Taylor county

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A high-speed chase that began on Jefferson County's stretch of I-10 ended up with an arrest in Perry by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Vollertsen was patrolling a portion of I-10 near Madison County around 8 a.m. on Sunday, when he observed a vehicle heading east and driving recklessly.

Trooper Vollertsen attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Marcus Knight, 25, of Clermont, FL, but it continued to travel at a high speed as it entered Madison County.

The 2007 Kia Optima exited I-10 at the Greenville U.S. Highway 221 exit in Madison County. From there, Knight continued to travel south down Hwy 221, traveling into Taylor County as he fled from pursuing law enforcement officers.

As Knight entered Taylor County, officers from the Perry Police Department placed stop sticks in the roadway in an attempt to immobilize Knight's vehicle, but it took several more precision immobilization technique attempts before Knight's car came to a stop on Hwy 221 (facing south) in Perry, just south of Cherry Street.

Once Knight was apprehended, it was discovered that a young woman, 21, also of Clermont, FL, had been a passenger in Knight's vehicle.

Knight was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail on charges of fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping/false imprisonment, trafficking drugs, aggravated assault with a weapon, vehicle theft, resisting an officer and two moving traffic violations.

The posted bond for Knight is $90,000. Marcus Knight is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Vollertsen was assisted by the Perry Police Department and the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.