Hiram Lodge installs newly elected officers for the 2020 year

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Hiram Lodge No. 5 Free & Accepted Masons (F&AM) held its annual Installation Ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the lodge home on North Olive Street, in Monticello.

The evening event began with dinner then all retired to the meeting room where members and invited guests were welcomed. As a special surprise to longtime Masonic member Bob Perry, his family members arrived without his knowing, as a show of support and to wish him well.

The Proclamation of Installation was given by Installing Marshall Jim Gamble.

The 2020 officers were installed by 2019 Lodge Secretary John Michalski. They are: Don Bassett, Worshipful Master; Ken Faircloth, Senior Warden; Derrick Burrus, Junior Warden; Bill Hatcher, Treasurer; Roy Faglie, Secretary; Harry Brown, Senior Deacon; Trey Hyatt, Junior Deacon; Rodney Fincham, Marshall; Joshua Howard, Chaplain; and Bob Perry, Tyler.

The ceremony began with a brief history of the Masons, given by the Worshipful Master Don Bassett.

Hiram Lodge No. 5 F&AM was chartered in Monticello in 1837 and is chartered through the Grand Lodge of Florida F&AM, which in turn, is recognized by the Grand Lodge of the United States. Freemasonry consists of fraternal organizations that trace their origins to the local fraternities of stonemasons from the end of the 14th century which regulated the qualifications of stonemasons and their interaction with authorities and clients.