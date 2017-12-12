Historic building getting facelift

A landmark building that has sat vacant and partially gutted on the northeast corner of East Dogwood and North Jefferson streets for years is beginning to undergo repairs, preparatory to its rehabilitation.

The owners of the building, Michelle and Byron Arceneaux, told the Monticello City Council on Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, that they want to restore and renovate the historic two-story brick building, which once housed a popular restaurant.

“In a nutshell,” Byron Arceneaux said, “our plan is to refurbish the building, clean and re-grout the brick, take off the stucco and replace the windows with two-over-two windows. We also want to redo the entrance to its original recessed style.”

He said the plan also was to restore the two large windows that are boarded on the North Jefferson Street side of the building with ones matching the ones on the building’s second story.

Their intention, he said, was to redo the exterior first and then focused on the interior.

Mayor Troy Avera had a slight problem with the proposal, given that the council had not been provided with the architectural design and plan for the changes. Moreover, he noted, the stucco had already been removed from the façade, prior to council approval.

“I don’t know what we’re approving here,” Avera said, adding that he didn’t want the council to go down a path where processes weren’t being strictly observed. The ordinance, he said, required that design drawings and a plan be submitted for any changes to buildings in the historic district.

“You need to submit an application that meets the minimum requirements,” Avera said.

The Arceneauxs countered that they had submitted a plan and design, which the Monticello Historic Design Board (MHDB) had reviewed and approved, following a brief tour of the building prior to the meeting.

Michelle Arceneaux expressed frustration with what she apparently saw at nitpicking.

“We’re doing something positive here,” she said. “The building has sat there vacant for years. It seems we’re getting a little bit of a hassle. We’re doing repairs as we can because we don’t want to get a loan.”

Councilman George Evans sided with the Arceneauxs, noting that the process had been followed. The process, he said, was for applicants to submit their applications and plans and designs to the MHRB and the council’s part was to follow the latter’s recommendation. It made the process pointless if the council was going to duplicate the MHRB’s work, he said.

“If the board (MHRB) approved it, that’s the process,” Evans said.

In the end, the council unanimously approved the proposed changes. The Arceneauxs said the building’s exterior work should be completed by the spring.

In other council action related to the downtown district, city officials approved the placement of signs promoting the West Dogwood parking lot. The signs, which will be designed to look historic, will be installed on the sides of the opposing buildings abutting at the corner of North Jefferson and West Dogwood streets. The third sign will be placed at the entrance of the parking lot on Mulberry Street.

City officials want to encourage use of the West Dogwood parking lot, especially in light of the potential overcrowding of parked vehicles on the newly redesigned East Dogwood Street.

Ivan Kirkpatrick, a citizen, told the council that the redesigned street was too narrow for both angle parking on the north side and horizontal parking on the south side.

“When it gets filled on both sides, it’s dangerous,” Kirkpatrick said, referring to the parking situation.

Councilman Julie Conley noted that the parking of huge trucks on the street, particularly in the angled spaces was creating a tricky situation. She suggested that if the outright banning of large trucks on the street wasn’t feasible, the drivers of such trucks should at least be encouraged to park elsewhere, preferably at the West Dogwood parking lot.

The council agreed to take up the parking issue at a future workshop.

Related