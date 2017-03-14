Historic Preservation Meeting Thursday

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Area Historic Preservation Association (MAHPA) will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the Monticello Opera House.

Guest Speaker J.J. Scott, with MLD Architects, will make a presentation about the upcoming preservation efforts to the Monticello Opera House. Almost 50 years after being saved from demolition, the 127 year old Perkins Block, aka Monticello Opera House, is starting to undergo a multiple year (re)restoration to save it for future generations. He is the principal architect hired for the Opera House projects. He and his family are residents of Jefferson County.

A brief business meeting will be held before Scott offers his views to present historic markers to several owners of local historic homes. The markers provided by the organization at no cost to owners of homes that meet specific criteria.

There is no cost to attend the MAHPA meeting. It is open to all in the community who have an interest in hearing about the upcoming extensive work on the Opera House. Membership in MAHPA is also free of charge to all who wish to join by completing a short information sheet for notification of meetings.

For more information about this and future meetings, contact Tom Dunn at dunntt@embarqmail.com.