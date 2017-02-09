The Historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Elects New Pastor

The congregation at the Historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church welcomes their new Pastor, Reverend Charles E. Burney, a native of St. Petersburg Florida and son of Eugene (late) and Eloise Burney. He is a 14

year resident of Monticello, Florida. Reverend Burney will be installed as Senior Pastor at the Historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist church on February 12, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., where the Dr. Henry J. Lyons of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Tampa Florida will preach and conduct the installation service and Elder Carl Rhodes of Bradenton, Florida will preach the morning service message.

The congregation is extremely grateful that Reverend Burney has agreed to accept the call as Pastor. Since his arrival as interim seven months ago, the church has grown and he has provided energy, excitement, and spiritual direction for the congregation.

Aside from delivering weekly sermons that make God's word relevant in today's world, he brings a broad range of skills and strengths to his work shepherding the Shiloh congregation, including church planting, serving as a civil rights activist, building church ministries, authoring books, pastor and ministry leader, preaching at the local, regional, and national levels, and fellowship building.

After the death of the Reverend H.C. Boyd, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, a landmark Albany church, one of two that worked hand-in-hand in the Albany Civil Rights Movement a half-century ago, the church vows to move forward as a current and innovative church that is destined to continue impacting the community and the civil rights of blacks in Albany.

The Rev. H.C. Boyd, who became pastor at Shiloh in 1959 when the Civil Rights movement began, left a profound history and work that changed the life of citizens in Albany. Reverend Boyd served Shiloh MBC as pastor for 57 years until his death June 25, 2016. He was the longest serving pastor in Georgia. A Civil Rights Leader who helped start the Civil Rights Movement in Albany Georgia.

Choosing a leader that honors the church’s history and the work of Rev. Boyd while moving the church forward is essential to congregants at Shiloh MBC. Hence choosing a spiritual leader was vital. The call of Reverend Burney to Shiloh occurred after much prayer. The members are excited and Reverend Burney, a servant-pastor energized by the call to serve. Reverend Burney stated that he seeks to assist Shiloh during this difficult time. He believes his call as Pastor is an act of destiny that only God could orchestrate. “I am humbled by the call and ready to serve the church and community. After much prayer my family and I are excited about joining the Shiloh family. We have confirmation in our spirits about the great work and continued progress of the church.” Pastor Burney explains of his decision to become the spiritual leader of Shiloh. He brings with him his young family: wife Dr. DeAnna M. Burney and son, Charles E. Burney II. "The members at Shiloh have shown a spirit of excitement, care, and commitment. There is a true sense of readiness, family, closeness, as well as a warm welcome. Pastor Burney adds, “Shiloh is not only a Historic Marker, but a destination point for the sin sick traveler, and for the local residents who are looking to learn history, but also grow in their spiritual walk with a church family who loves and cares. Shiloh is a place of peace and love.”