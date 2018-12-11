Hit-and-run information sought

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Information is sought that may lead to the identification of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident at a local business several weeks ago.

According to the incident report from the Monticello Police Department (MPD), the accident occurred just past noon on Sunday, Nov. 18, in the Burger King parking lot on South Jefferson Street.

Rhonda Brant, the owner of the damaged 2013 Dodge Challenger, told officers that her vehicle was hit while parked in the restaurant's parking lot. She said she was eating inside the restaurant and when she stepped outside she noticed the damage.

According to the police report, the damage consisted of a white-colored scuff mark across the side of the purple-colored vehicle, estimated to cost between $700 and $1,000 to repair.

Officers examined the business's security camera footage but were unable to identify a suspect because of its poor grainy quality.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the MPD at (850) 342-0150 or Brent at (850) 933-8452.