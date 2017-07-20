Hit the ground walking, running to end childhood cancer

with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

Big Bend residents will join 62 other

communities for St. Jude Walk/Run

to End Childhood Cancer on Sept. 16

This September, thousands of individuals nationwide will join together in the battle against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by participating in the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer nationally sponsored by Target, Thrivent Mutual Funds and American Airlines. The Big Bend is one of 63 cities nationwide helping bring attention to these terrible diseases during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In Tallahassee, the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will take place Sept. 16, at SouthWood Town Center.

Thanks to generous donors and events like the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. With the support of Walk/Run participants, donors and more, we can end childhood cancer together.

Funds raised help patients like Braden. In 2010, at 9 years old, Braden was found to have a craniopharyngioma---an aggressive, non-cancerous brain tumor. At St. Jude, Braden underwent radiation therapy and endocrine treatments. He completed treatment in 2011 and continues to come back to St. Jude for checkups.

Registration is $10 for walkers and $20 for 5K Run. Children ages 5 and under are free. Participants are encouraged to form teams and raise funds to help support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude, with incentives beginning at the $100 and $250 fundraising levels.

For more information, to make a donation, volunteer or register, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for some of the most aggressive childhood cancers, and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since we opened more than 50 years ago, and looking to drive that to 90 percent in the next decade. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs we make, to help to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

For more information contact: Marie Lofton, ALSAC/St. Jude, marie.lofton@st.jude.org or (850)907-1901.