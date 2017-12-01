Hobbs services to be live-streamed

Members of the public who are unable to attend the funeral service for Sheriff David Hobbs at the First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday but who still want to see the ceremony will be able do so by telecast.

In the interest of making the service accessible to as many people as possible, the service will be live-streamed at three locations, with the doors opening at noon. The three locations are the public library, the old high school auditorium and the courthouse annex, all three on Water Street.