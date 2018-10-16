Holland and Boyd are contacts for Jefferson Somerset Cross Country Track donations

Debbie Snapp

Sherry Ann Holland is donations coordinator specialist for all donations coming in for the Jefferson Somerset Cross Country Track Team.

She began this donation year by placing donation jars at selected locations around the area and, has been posting donation fliers up in the community as well. All funds and donations raised goes directly to funding the Jefferson County Somerset Cross Country Track Team. She will also continue her efforts in contacting local businesses and residents in the community and outside of Jefferson County as well.

Holland was recently successful in procuring a very large donation of bottled water for the team and has been receiving a great outpouring from the community for wanting to help with the Cross Country Track Team and Coach Harry Jacobs.

The Coach, Team and Parents wish to thank everyone for their donations to date, and for their continued donations. “Thank You!”

At the end of the Cross Country Season the Team will recognize each and every person, group and organization that has donated in some kind way.

Holland and Coach Jacobs will continue their efforts for the athletics and the team. If you should choose to help by donating Gatorade, fruits, fruit bars, snacks, money and the like, contact Holland at (850) 408-8658.

Thank you also to Heather Boyd for all the work she has done as Booster Club president for the Jefferson Somerset Cross County Track Team.

