Holt scores western bestseller

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Who’d ‘ve thunk it, Monticello’s own Dr. Anne Holt with a number one bestseller?

It’s so. Her Texas-based publisher, Outlaws Publishing, announced recently that sales of Dr. Holt’s latest western, High Plains Fort, ranked number one on the Amazon Western bestseller charts, earning it the platinum sales certificate.

Although this is Dr, Holt’s first bestseller with this publisher, its chairman duly noted that her previous book, Ten in Texas, had held the number two spot for an unprecedented four weeks in 2016.

Said Outlaws Publishing Chairman J.C. Hulsey of Dr. Holt, “I knew from the beginning A.H. Holt was star material. She’s shining brightly and will continue to do so. The only question we have is – how long will it be before fans are clamoring for another book?”

High Plains Fort tells the story of a cowboy who heads west to find a new life for himself and his beloved Amelia. Naturally, the cowboy, named Justin, faces murderers and other adventures on the trail.

At Bent’s Fort -- an adobe fur trading post that served as a gathering place for traders, trapper, travelers and Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes in the early 1800s -- Justin finds friendship, along with discovering a treacherous plan to seize the fort by a renegade with the help of Comanche.

Seeking to thwart the plan, Justin readies the fort and its inhabitants for the attack… You’ll simply have to read the book to get the rest of the story.

A voracious reader who developed a love of reading in early childhood, Dr. Holt now has seven published novels under her belt.

Her first western, Silver Creek, was published when she was nearly 70 and earning her doctoral at FSU.

“I took a summer break and finished the book in three months,” she says of this first effort.

She has since published six other Westerns, a genre that she has enjoyed since childhood.

Research is integral to Dr. Holt’s writing, allowing her to render accurate depictions of the historic people and places that make up her fictional world. The research, she says, assures not only accuracy but also verisimilitude.

Both of Dr. Holt’s books on the Outlaw Publishing label are available on Amazon.

Dr. Holt can be contacted at ahholt@ahholt.com or her publisher at jc@outlawspublishing.com.