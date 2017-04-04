Holy Week Schedule

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Palm Sunday is on April 9 this year with Good Friday on April 14 and Easter Sunday following on April 16. Plan to attend your favorite place of worship on these days, and the Easter Egg Hunts that usually continue into the afternoon.

Monday, April 10 a short service will be held at 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on East Dogwood Street. A light lunch will follow the service across the way, in the church fellowship hall.

Tuesday, April 11 the noon service will again be held at the First Presbyterian Church with a light lunch following,

Wednesday, April 12 will be the same. Thursday, April 13 will be the same. Friday, April 14 the service will be held at 12 p.m. but there will be no lunch served.

Plan to join with others for Christian fellowship and good food.

In Christianity, Holy Week is the week just before Easter Sunday. In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday. It does not include Resurrection Sunday, although traditions observing the Easter Triduum may overlap or displace part of Holy Week or Easter itself within that additional liturgical period.

It is observed in many Christian churches as a time to commemorate and enact the suffering (Passion) and death of Jesus through various observances and services of worship. While some church traditions focus specifically on the events of the last week of Jesus’ life, many of the liturgies symbolize larger themes that marked Jesus’ entire ministry. Observances during this week range from daily liturgical services in churches to informal meetings in homes to participate in a Christian version of the Passover Seder.

'So it is written that the Christ would suffer and on the third day rise from the dead' Luke 24:46