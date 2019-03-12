Home and Heritage Tour to take place next Saturday

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Have you ever wanted to learn more about the historic homes, bed and breakfasts, inns, and public buildings that helps to preserve the rich heritage and history of Monticello?

If so, you'll want to save the date and purchase tickets for the Jefferson County Historical Association Home and Heritage Tour, which will take place on Saturday, March 23.

The tour will visit over 10 different historic homes and buildings throughout Monticello.

With the homes, bed and breakfasts, inns and buildings on display for this unique tour, there is something to delight everyone.

The tour will begin at 10 a.m., and will thread its way through Monticello's cherished and prized historical buildings until the tour comes to an end at 4:30 p.m.

Whether you are a Monticello resident hoping to learn more about the place you call home and the history that has built the town, or a visitor hoping to get a peek at the rich culture and history of this small, southern town – this tour is sure to entertain, delight and inform.

Tickets for the tour will be $25 per adult and $15 per children under the age of 12.

Groups with five or more adults can purchase specially discounted group-pricing tickets for $20.

Tickets can be purchased from the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, located at 420 W. Washington St.