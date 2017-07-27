Is homeschooling right for your family?

Chris Jones

ECB Publishing, Inc.

This time of year, schools are gearing up for the annual return of new and returning students. New teachers have been hired, administrators may have been shuffled around, and parents have spent hours at the store picking up the supplies on that back to school list. At the same time, other schools are preparing for the start of a new year. Last year, Florida families homeschooled over 85,000 children. Since homeschooling was made legal in Florida in 1985, religious reasons are at the top of the list on surveys for parents who homeschool their children. Other reasons include dissatisfaction with government or government-run schools; under-performing local schools; bullying or fears about violence; and the need for special academic, social or physical accommodations for students.

The appeal of homeschooling is understandable, but many potential homeschool parents are not aware of the support that exists. Family Tree Private School is a locally owned and operated school that provides a wide array of resources and support to families who choose the path of homeschooling. Family Tree utilizes a "parent-directed" education model of schooling instead of a teacher-centered, classroom type education. The term "parent-directed" was first introduced by Family Tree Private School Director Nancy Moral at a Florida senate education sub-committee in the 1990's. The term has since been adopted in many public and governmental policies to formally describe education this type of school. Basically, a private school for homeschooling families is a central hub for families, providing guidance to families on curriculum, on-line courses, and testing. The school also supplies transcripts, report cards, diplomas and SAT and ACT registration. According to Moral, “Family Tree offers homeschooling families everything that a traditional brick and mortar private school does.” This also includes extra-curricular activities such as debate and photography clubs. Family Tree's mission goals are to evangelize, edify and educate.

Moral possesses many credentials and accolades, making her well suited for her position. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education from Florida International University, in Miami, Fl., and a Master's Degree in Education Technology and Research from Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton, Fl. She retired from the State of Florida as a Department of Education curriculum writer.

Families interested in homeschooling or Family Tree Private School can visit www.myftps.com to learn more.