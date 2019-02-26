Honor Society recognized by local Masons

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson Somerset National Honor Society club was invited to the monthly meeting of the Monticello Hiram Masonic Lodge No.5 F&AM for dinner, and to be recognized for their efforts.

After the meal, on Monday evening, Feb. 11, the students and their leaders joined with members of the Lodge to collect a generous donation to help pay for club-related expenses.

Attending the meeting for the Honor Society were students Cindy Le and Elijah Bellamy with teachers Brenda Wirick and Peter MacWilliam.