Honor Society recognized by local Masons

The Jefferson Somerset National Honor Society club was invited to the monthly meeting of the Monticello Hiram Masonic Lodge No.5 F&AM for dinner, and to be recognized for their efforts.
After the meal, on Monday evening, Feb. 11, the students and their leaders joined with members of the Lodge to collect a generous donation to help pay for club-related expenses.
Attending the meeting for the Honor Society were students Cindy Le and Elijah Bellamy with teachers Brenda Wirick and Peter MacWilliam.

